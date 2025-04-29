Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 2025 Wing Update

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing   

    Brig. Gen. Matthew Brancato, 127th Wing commander, delivers the May 2025 drill message at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, May 1, 2025. Leadership provides an update in advance of each scheduled drill period. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 14:40
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Air National Guard
    drill
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    alwaysready

