Brig. Gen. Matthew Brancato, 127th Wing commander, delivers the May 2025 drill message at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, May 1, 2025. Leadership provides an update in advance of each scheduled drill period. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 14:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960898
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-JK012-7815
|Filename:
|DOD_110966337
|Length:
|00:08:10
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, May 2025 Wing Update, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
