Army Lab Advances Smoke & Obscuration Capabilities to Contribute to Warfighter Lethality and Readiness

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD – CB Defense Today is an interview program in which experts discuss innovation, technology, and partnerships relevant to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.



In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Dr. Danielle Kuhn, a DEVCOM CBC Supervisory Chemist, about how the Center’s work in smoke and obscuration contributes to warfighter lethality and readiness.



Dr. Kuhn explains how DEVCOM CBC researchers work with various partners to advance smoke and obscuration for Soldiers. The Center is responsible for developing the materials used to obscure Soldiers and designing and engineering the hardware to disseminate those materials. As threats on the battlefield constantly evolve, the ability to provide cover to warfighters is a critical capability.