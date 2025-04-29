Army Lab Advances Smoke & Obscuration Capabilities to Contribute to Warfighter Lethality and Readiness

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD – CB Defense Today is an interview program produced by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) in which experts discuss innovation, technology, and partnerships relevant to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.



In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Dr. Danielle Kuhn, a DEVCOM CBC Supervisory Chemist, about how the Center’s work in smoke and obscuration contributes to warfighter lethality and readiness.



Dr. Kuhn explains how DEVCOM CBC researchers work with various partners to advance smoke and obscuration for Soldiers. The Center is responsible for developing the materials used to obscure Soldiers and designing and engineering the hardware to disseminate those materials. As threats on the battlefield constantly evolve, the ability to provide cover to warfighters is a critical capability.



The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, known as DEVCOM, is Army Futures Command’s leader and integrator within a global ecosystem of scientific exploration and technological innovation. DEVCOM expertise spans eight major competency areas to provide integrated research, development, analysis and engineering support to the Army and DOD. From rockets to robots, drones to dozers, and aviation to artillery, DEVCOM innovation is at the core of the combat capabilities American Warfighters need to win on the battlefield of the future. For more information, visit devcom.army.mil.



The DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center is the primary DOD technical organization for non-medical chemical and biological defense. The DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center fosters research, development, testing and application of technologies for protecting our military from chemical and biological warfare agents. The Center possesses an unrivaled chemical biological defense research and development infrastructure staffed by a highly-trained, multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, technicians and specialists located at four different sites in the United States: Edgewood Area of Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Pine Bluff Arsenal, Arkansas; Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois; and Dugway Proving Ground, Utah.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2025 Date Posted: 05.02.2025 10:03 Story ID: 496813 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Lab Advances Smoke & Obscuration Capabilities to Contribute to Warfighter Lethality and Readiness, by Jack Bunja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.