2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James Armstrong, outgoing commanding officer relinquished command to U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chase A. Bradford, incoming commanding officer, both with 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 25, 2025. Lt. Col. James Armstrong relinquished command of 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV, to Lt. Col. Chase A. Bradford, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and Sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessemie Charleus)
04.11.2025
05.01.2025
|B-Roll
|960746
|250411-M-XE031-1001
|DOD_110964029
|01:00:05
|Location:
CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
