Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessemie Charleus 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James Armstrong, outgoing commanding officer relinquished command to U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chase A. Bradford, incoming commanding officer, both with 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 25, 2025. Lt. Col. James Armstrong relinquished command of 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV, to Lt. Col. Chase A. Bradford, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and Sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessemie Charleus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960746
    VIRIN: 250411-M-XE031-1001
    Filename: DOD_110964029
    Length: 01:00:05
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment Change of Command Ceremony, by LCpl Jessemie Charleus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Marine Regiment
    2D MARDIV
    2d Battallion
    James Armstrong
    Chase Bradford
    2/6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download