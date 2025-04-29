2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960746" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James Armstrong, outgoing commanding officer relinquished command to U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chase A. Bradford, incoming commanding officer, both with 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 25, 2025. Lt. Col. James Armstrong relinquished command of 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV, to Lt. Col. Chase A. Bradford, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and Sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessemie Charleus)