U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Course 73-25 learn basics of Muay Thai as part of the course curriculum at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 30, 2025. The MCMAIC certifies Marines to instruct and monitor Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training and advance Marines in the program while testing and strengthening their decision making, warfighting, and leadership skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damian Oso)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 17:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960745
|VIRIN:
|250430-M-DO021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110963988
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Marines take on Muay Thai during MAIC 73-25, by Cpl Damian Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
