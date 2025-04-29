Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines take on Muay Thai during MAIC 73-25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. Damian Oso 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Course 73-25 learn basics of Muay Thai as part of the course curriculum at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 30, 2025. The MCMAIC certifies Marines to instruct and monitor Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training and advance Marines in the program while testing and strengthening their decision making, warfighting, and leadership skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damian Oso)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 17:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960745
    VIRIN: 250430-M-DO021-1001
    Filename: DOD_110963988
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines take on Muay Thai during MAIC 73-25, by Cpl Damian Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MMA
    MAI
    MCMAP
    TAB
    USMCNews
    Striking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download