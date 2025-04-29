10th Mountain Division’s Run of Heritage- Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), runs the

Col. Darby 40-Miler Ranger Challenge in Torbole, Italy, April 30, 2025.

Standing on the very soil where history was forged through sacrifice, the

Soldiers formed a bridge across generations, bound by the same values of courage, duty, and honor that defined those who came before them. The rigorous event honored Col. William O. Darby, founder of the U.S. Army Rangers, and the 25 Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division who died on April 30, 1945, during the final days of World War II in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)