Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), runs the
Col. Darby 40-Miler Ranger Challenge in Torbole, Italy, April 30, 2025.
Standing on the very soil where history was forged through sacrifice, the
Soldiers formed a bridge across generations, bound by the same values of courage, duty, and honor that defined those who came before them. The rigorous event honored Col. William O. Darby, founder of the U.S. Army Rangers, and the 25 Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division who died on April 30, 1945, during the final days of World War II in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960744
|VIRIN:
|250430-A-HO064-2559
|Filename:
|DOD_110963979
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|LAKE GARDA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division’s Run of Heritage- Reel, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.