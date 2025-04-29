Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division’s Run of Heritage- Reel

    LAKE GARDA, ITALY

    04.30.2025

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), runs the
    Col. Darby 40-Miler Ranger Challenge in Torbole, Italy, April 30, 2025.
    Standing on the very soil where history was forged through sacrifice, the
    Soldiers formed a bridge across generations, bound by the same values of courage, duty, and honor that defined those who came before them. The rigorous event honored Col. William O. Darby, founder of the U.S. Army Rangers, and the 25 Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division who died on April 30, 1945, during the final days of World War II in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960744
    VIRIN: 250430-A-HO064-2559
    Filename: DOD_110963979
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: LAKE GARDA, IT

    TAGS

    Heritage
    2-87
    10th Mountain Division
    Col. Darby

