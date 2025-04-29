Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Fitness and Nutrition Series 1

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing   

    Airman First Class Brooke Earl, diet technician with the 127th Medical Group, hosts a new series aimed at assisting Airmen in improving their health and wellness through better eating and working out. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 16:20
    This work, 127th Fitness and Nutrition Series 1, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    nutrition and fitness
    127th Medical Group

