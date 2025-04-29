Airman First Class Brooke Earl, diet technician with the 127th Medical Group, hosts a new series aimed at assisting Airmen in improving their health and wellness through better eating and working out. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 16:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960743
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-JK012-7441
|Filename:
|DOD_110963942
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 127th Fitness and Nutrition Series 1, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.