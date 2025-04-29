Road to Drill Broadcast for March 2025
Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 15:38
Topics: May Drill, Leadership Changes, Drill Events, Security Forces Training, Taser Training and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 16:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|960737
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-JK012-4346
|Filename:
|DOD_110963896
|Length:
|00:15:59
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, May 2025 Road to Drill Broadcast, by MSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick and TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
