    2d Marine Division Bands Performs Alongside Norwegian His Majesty Band in a Joint Concert on MCB Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Hutmacher 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division Band and Norwegian service members with the Norwegian Army’s Band His Majesty the King’s Guard perform alongside each other during a concert on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 30, 2025. His Majesty the King’s Guard serves as Norway’s official military band and drill team, combining precision, tradition, and musical excellence in support of both national defense and international military diplomacy. The purpose of the visit is to develop a stronger relationship between II Marine Expeditionary Force and the Norwegian Army and further show gratitude to II MEF and the Camp Lejeune community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Hutmacher)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960713
    VIRIN: 250501-M-OE170-1001
    Filename: DOD_110963183
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Camp Lejeune
    band
    2d MAR DIV
    Norwegian
    2d MAR DIV BAND
    Marines Band

