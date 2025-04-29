2d Marine Division Bands Performs Alongside Norwegian His Majesty Band in a Joint Concert on MCB Camp Lejeune

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division Band and Norwegian service members with the Norwegian Army’s Band His Majesty the King’s Guard perform alongside each other during a concert on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 30, 2025. His Majesty the King’s Guard serves as Norway’s official military band and drill team, combining precision, tradition, and musical excellence in support of both national defense and international military diplomacy. The purpose of the visit is to develop a stronger relationship between II Marine Expeditionary Force and the Norwegian Army and further show gratitude to II MEF and the Camp Lejeune community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Hutmacher)