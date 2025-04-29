Army Lt. Col. Omar McKen assumed command of Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim from Lt. Col. Brian Astwood during a change of command ceremony at the Coleman APS-2 worksite in Mannheim June 26, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 12:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960703
|VIRIN:
|250501-A-SM279-3860
|Filename:
|DOD_110963090
|Length:
|00:26:03
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSBn-Mannheim Change of Command June 26, 2023, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
