    AFSBn-Mannheim Change of Command June 26, 2023

    GERMANY

    06.26.2023

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Lt. Col. Omar McKen assumed command of Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim from Lt. Col. Brian Astwood during a change of command ceremony at the Coleman APS-2 worksite in Mannheim June 26, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 12:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960703
    VIRIN: 250501-A-SM279-3860
    Filename: DOD_110963090
    Length: 00:26:03
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Mannheim Change of Command June 26, 2023, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

