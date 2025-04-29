Lt. Col. Aaron L. Jones relinquished command of Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux to Lt. Col. Blake Smith at a Change of Command ceremony at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium, June 16, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 11:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960697
|VIRIN:
|220502-A-SM279-9103
|Filename:
|DOD_110963006
|Length:
|00:35:56
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSBn-Benelux Change of Command June 16, 2022, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.