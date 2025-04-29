WHINSEC Joint Planning Course Graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Congratulations to 16 representatives from Colombia and Panama as they have completed the Joint Planning Course academic requirements. The course is designed to educate multinational field grade officers and interagency civilians (major to colonel or equivalent) in Joint operations, decision-making frameworks, and planning processes through formal lectures and analysis of case studies. The course enhances the joint planning and execution process across various military operations, with a strong focus on decision-making and problem-solving in an operational environment characterized by ambiguity, violence, and high tempo. Graduates will acquire the essential competencies required to effectively lead, plan, and execute within brigade-level or larger units, with a particular emphasis on synchronizing interagency and international efforts during military operational planning.