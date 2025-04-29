Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WHINSEC Joint Planning Course Graduation

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Jorge Burgos-Villamil 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    Congratulations to 16 representatives from Colombia and Panama as they have completed the Joint Planning Course academic requirements. The course is designed to educate multinational field grade officers and interagency civilians (major to colonel or equivalent) in Joint operations, decision-making frameworks, and planning processes through formal lectures and analysis of case studies. The course enhances the joint planning and execution process across various military operations, with a strong focus on decision-making and problem-solving in an operational environment characterized by ambiguity, violence, and high tempo. Graduates will acquire the essential competencies required to effectively lead, plan, and execute within brigade-level or larger units, with a particular emphasis on synchronizing interagency and international efforts during military operational planning.

    Location: US

