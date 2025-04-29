405th AFSB joins Army and Nation in recognition of National Day of Prayer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 405th Army Field Support Brigade joined the Army and the Nation in recognition of the National Day of Prayer May 1 at the brigade headquarters on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The keynote speaker was 7th Mission Support Command Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Kenny Honken. Presiding over the event was the 405th AFSB commander, Col. Ernest Lane II.



The National Day of Prayer is an established Presidential proclamation designated by Congress to encourage Americans to pause, reflect and pray for our Nation. An annual event held on the first Thursday in May, the National Day of Prayer helps build spiritual readiness while honoring our Nation's diverse religious beliefs and practices.