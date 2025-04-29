Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB joins Army and Nation in recognition of National Day of Prayer

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.01.2025

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade joined the Army and the Nation in recognition of the National Day of Prayer May 1 at the brigade headquarters on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The keynote speaker was 7th Mission Support Command Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Kenny Honken. Presiding over the event was the 405th AFSB commander, Col. Ernest Lane II.

    The National Day of Prayer is an established Presidential proclamation designated by Congress to encourage Americans to pause, reflect and pray for our Nation. An annual event held on the first Thursday in May, the National Day of Prayer helps build spiritual readiness while honoring our Nation's diverse religious beliefs and practices.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 09:51
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

