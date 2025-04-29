Every year in April during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Army units host a series of events to reinforce the roles and responsibilities of every member of the Army team to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment. This year U.S. Army NATO Brigade leaders, Col. Jeremiah Pope and Command Sgt. Maj. Kisha Thomas, teamed up with other Kaiserslautern area unit leaders to participate in a group proclamation signing ceremony hosted by the 21st Theater Sustainment Command at Kleber Kaserne April 23.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 07:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960644
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-QI808-1000
|PIN:
|250501
|Filename:
|DOD_110962143
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
U.S. Army NATO signs proclamation to combat sexual assault, harassment
No keywords found.