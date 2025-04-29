Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army NATO signs proclamation to combat sexual assault, harassment

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.24.2025

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Every year in April during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Army units host a series of events to reinforce the roles and responsibilities of every member of the Army team to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment. This year U.S. Army NATO Brigade leaders, Col. Jeremiah Pope and Command Sgt. Maj. Kisha Thomas, teamed up with other Kaiserslautern area unit leaders to participate in a group proclamation signing ceremony hosted by the 21st Theater Sustainment Command at Kleber Kaserne April 23.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 07:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960644
    VIRIN: 250521-A-QI808-1000
    PIN: 250501
    Filename: DOD_110962143
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    U.S. Army NATO signs proclamation to combat sexual assault, harassment

    #StrongerTogether #SwordOfFreedom

