U.S. Army NATO signs proclamation to combat sexual assault, harassment

Photo By Troy Darr | Sgt. Johnny Reyes, U.S. Army NATO Staff Judge Advocate, signs a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation during a signing ceremony hosted by the U.S. Army NATO Headquarters Company at Sembach Kaserne in Germany. The purpose of the event, held on April 24, is to reinforce the roles and responsibilities of every member of the Army team to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment.

SEMBACH, Germany -- Every year in April during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Army units host a series of events to reinforce the roles and responsibilities of every member of the Army team to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment.



This year U.S. Army NATO Brigade leaders, Col. Jeremiah Pope and Command Sgt. Maj. Kisha Thomas, teamed up with other Kaiserslautern area unit leaders to participate in a group proclamation signing ceremony hosted by the 21st Theater Sustainment Command at Kleber Kaserne April 23.



The brigade’s headquarters company followed up the next day with a signing ceremony for all the Soldiers and civilian employees.



“Yesterday, everyone came together to sign our brigade Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation,” said Staff Sgt. Clamese Shelton, U.S. Army NATO G4. “This year's theme is Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.



“The Step Forward campaign is a call to action for all of us to use our personal and collective strengths to advance meaningful changes in preventing and reporting sexual violence.”



Shelton, who aspires to serve as a sexual assault response coordinator, said preventing sexual assault is everyone’s responsibility.



“It is our responsibility as professionals to fulfill the Army's priority of readiness and care for our Soldiers, civilians and their families, and by encouraging members to create a positive culture and a healthy command, one that is based on dignity and respect and free from harmful behaviors through competent, compassionate and confidential care,” she said.



The Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program directs the Army’s efforts in the prevention of and response to sexual harassment, sexual assault and associated retaliatory behaviors. It integrates Army SHARP policy and ensures effective communication with internal and external stakeholders.



“Let us take the opportunity as individuals to continue to increase public awareness about the importance of preventing sexual harassment and sexual assault and help ensure victims and survivors are provided compassion and social support from retaliation and reprisal,” said Shelton.