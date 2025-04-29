Ranger candidates assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct the new Ranger Physical Fitness Assessment (RPFA) at the Small Unit Ranger Tactics (S.U.R.T.) qualification course on Fort Bragg, NC, Apr. 29, 2025. The new RPFA is to conducted in two phases, the first phase consist of:
800-meter run
30x dead-stop push-ups
100-meter sprint
16x 40-pound sandbag lifts above 68"
50-meter farmers' carry with two five-gallon Army water cans weighing 40-lbs
50-meter movement drill consisting of 25-meter high crawl and 25-meter 3-5 second rush
800-meter run
The second phase begins after ranger candidates change into the Army Physical Fitness Uniform (APFU) which consist of:
4 mile run in a minimum time standard of 32 minutes
6 chin-ups
The new RPFA will be in a "operational tryout" phase, adjustments can still be made to the overall assessment.
S.U.R.T. MISSION STATEMENT: To produce Ranger qualified leaders for the 82nd Airborne Division through rigorous assessment and training.
(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)
This work, 82nd Airborne Division S.U.R.T implements RPFA 2.0, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
