B-Roll footage of U.S. Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron, the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and 374th Operations Support Squadron performing a container delivery system bundle airdrop over Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2025. CDS bundle airdrops are a key capability of the 374th Airlift Wing, which serves as the Pacific’s airlift hub, providing rapid humanitarian aid and logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 21:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960602
|VIRIN:
|250410-F-ZV099-9010
|Filename:
|DOD_110961546
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota Air Base CDS drops (B-Roll), by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
