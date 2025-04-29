Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Air Base CDS drops (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-Roll footage of U.S. Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron, the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and 374th Operations Support Squadron performing a container delivery system bundle airdrop over Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2025. CDS bundle airdrops are a key capability of the 374th Airlift Wing, which serves as the Pacific’s airlift hub, providing rapid humanitarian aid and logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 21:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960602
    VIRIN: 250410-F-ZV099-9010
    Filename: DOD_110961546
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base CDS drops (B-Roll), by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    container delivery systems
    36th Air lift Squadron
    374th Air Lift Wing
    374th Logistic Readiness Squadron
    374th Operation Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download