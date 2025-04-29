Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Full Circle: USACE Employee Receives Help from His Own Team After Losing Home in Eaton Fires

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Darius Wallace, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers LA District employee, stands on his fire-damaged property as USACE prepares to begin debris removal and ensure the site is safe for rebuilding. Task Force Phoenix Commander Brigadier General William Hannan visited the site and spoke with Mr. Wallace about the process and the Corps' commitment to supporting impacted communities and its own team members.

    USACE is actively working in partnership with Los Angeles County, CalOES, FEMA and other partners to support the Southern California wildfire recovery efforts. USACE currently has more than 450 personnel on site and around 3,000 contractors actively supporting our local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation. Additionally, there are more than 200 crews working 12-hour days, seven days a week for the express purpose of removing debris to mitigate risk to public health, protecting the environment and speeding community recovery.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 20:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960594
    VIRIN: 250430-A-KL057-6334
    Filename: DOD_110961443
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    debris
    LA Wildfires25
    SoCal Wildfire
    SoCal Wildfire Corps of Engineers

