Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps Retreat Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos 

    III Armored Corps

    B-roll package of the III Armored Corps Retreat Ceremony held at Fort Cavazos, Texas, April 30.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 20:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960592
    VIRIN: 250430-A-SN477-3508
    Filename: DOD_110961413
    Length: 00:16:16
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps Retreat Ceremony, by SGT Gabriel Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download