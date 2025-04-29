Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Quarter Load Crew Competition Sharpens RPA Maintenance Readiness

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon 

    432nd Wing   

    Airmen from Creech Air Force Base showcased their skills during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, held on April 25, 2025. Three-person maintenance loading teams competed in a friendly, fast-paced, mission-focused environment, racing against the clock to load inert munitions onto MQ-9 Reaper aircraft. The event emphasized not only speed, but also safety, teamwork, and precision, key qualities for real-world mission success. These competitions enhance mission readiness by sharpening technical skills in a controlled setting while promoting camaraderie and boosting morale across the remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) maintenance community. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 17:39
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

