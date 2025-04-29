AFSBn-Poland Colors Uncasing Ceremony at Powidz APS-2 worksite Sept. 18, 2024

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Poland Battalion officially uncased its unit colors during a ceremony at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, Sept. 18, 2024.
The event doubled as a distinguished visitors’ day to showcase Army Field Support Battalion-Poland and the newest, most modern APS worksite in the world. In attendance were dozens of military and civic leaders, both Polish and U.S.
The Polish Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, Stanisław Wziątek, and the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzenzinski, were both present and provided remarks.
