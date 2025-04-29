Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSBn-Poland Colors Uncasing Ceremony at Powidz APS-2 worksite Sept. 18, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    09.18.2024

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Poland Battalion officially uncased its unit colors during a ceremony at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, Sept. 18, 2024.

    The event doubled as a distinguished visitors’ day to showcase Army Field Support Battalion-Poland and the newest, most modern APS worksite in the world. In attendance were dozens of military and civic leaders, both Polish and U.S.

    The Polish Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, Stanisław Wziątek, and the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzenzinski, were both present and provided remarks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960567
    VIRIN: 240919-A-SM279-8997
    Filename: DOD_110960644
    Length: 00:46:26
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Poland Colors Uncasing Ceremony at Powidz APS-2 worksite Sept. 18, 2024, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download