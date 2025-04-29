Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB Change of Responsibility Oct. 30, 2024

    GERMANY

    10.30.2024

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A change of responsibility ceremony for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s 405th Army Field Support Brigade was held Oct. 30, 2024, at Armstrong’s Club in the Vogelweh Housing Area in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill assumed responsibility of the 405th AFSB from Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine during the ceremony, which was presided over by the commander of the 405th AFSB, Col. Ernest Lane II.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 15:34
    Length: 00:40:59
    Location: DE

