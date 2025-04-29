405th AFSB Change of Responsibility Oct. 30, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960566" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A change of responsibility ceremony for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s 405th Army Field Support Brigade was held Oct. 30, 2024, at Armstrong’s Club in the Vogelweh Housing Area in Kaiserslautern, Germany.



Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill assumed responsibility of the 405th AFSB from Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine during the ceremony, which was presided over by the commander of the 405th AFSB, Col. Ernest Lane II.