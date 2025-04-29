AFSBn-Germany Change of Command and Relinquishment of Responsibility June 12, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The only field support battalion in the Army with a geographically dispersed Army Prepositioned Stocks worksite – and soon to be two of them – changed leadership June 12, 2024.



In a combined change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony under the Water Tower at Tower Barracks in Grafenwöhr, Lt. Col. Jonathan Neal assumed command of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany from Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki, and Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Leyba relinquished responsibility.