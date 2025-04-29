AFSBn-Benelux Change of Command June 10, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The battalion that made history when it issued hundreds of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 tactical vehicles and equipment pieces to the XVIII Airborne Corps and the 82nd Airborne Division on a no notice rapid deployment to Europe in response to Russian aggression as part of Operation Assure and Deter changed leadership June 10, 2024.



Army Lt. Col. George Horne assumed command of Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux from Lt. Col. Blake Smith during a change of command ceremony at the APS-2 worksite in Eygelshoven. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, Col. Ernest Lane II, officiated the ceremony and provided guest remarks.