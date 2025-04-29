Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB Assumption of Command April 24, 2024

    GERMANY

    04.24.2024

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Col. Ernest J. Lane II assumed command of the 405th AFSB April 24, 2024, at the ceremony on NCO Field at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    In attendance were special guests Maj. Gen. David Wilson and Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general and command sergeant major, who traveled from Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, to attend the event. And from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin and Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus also attended.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960561
    VIRIN: 240424-A-SM279-4612
    Filename: DOD_110960536
    Length: 00:32:29
    Location: DE

