405th AFSB Assumption of Command April 24, 2024

Army Col. Ernest J. Lane II assumed command of the 405th AFSB April 24, 2024, at the ceremony on NCO Field at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
In attendance were special guests Maj. Gen. David Wilson and Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general and command sergeant major, who traveled from Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, to attend the event. And from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin and Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus also attended.
