If you're at the 2025 MHS Conference, please considering taking the time to donate blood to the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP).
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 15:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|960555
|VIRIN:
|250430-O-XH734-7017
|Filename:
|DOD_110960473
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Donate Blood Today at the ASBP Blood Drive, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.