    Donate Blood Today at the ASBP Blood Drive

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    If you're at the 2025 MHS Conference, please considering taking the time to donate blood to the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP).

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 15:14
    Category: PSA
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    blood donation
    ASBP
    MHS 2025

