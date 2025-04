April Soldier Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill -- Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tammy Dzuricky, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois speaks about her 20+ year Army career, during which she has risen to the top level of the Warrant Officer program in her field of expertise. She says what she would tell a potential recruit about what benefits the Army can bring to someone who is contemplating joining.