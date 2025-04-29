Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April Soldier Story

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill -- Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tammy Dzuricky, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois speaks about her 20+ year Army career, during which she has risen to the top level of the Warrant Officer program in her field of expertise. She says what she would tell a potential recruit about what benefits the Army can bring to someone who is contemplating joining.

    ASC CW5 talks about value of Army life

