    ASC CW5 talks about value of Army life

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Story by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill -- Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tammy Dzuricky, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois speaks about her 20+ year Army career, during which she has risen to the top level of the Warrant Officer program in her field of expertise. She says what she would tell a potential recruit about what benefits the Army can bring to someone who is contemplating joining.

    Date Posted: 04.30.2025
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
