    Warrior Airmen: How Combatives and Jiu-Jitsu Fuel the Air Force Ethos

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon 

    432nd Wing   

    In the short film “Warrior Airmen,” Senior Master Sgt. Keli Manglona, Weapons Standardization Superintendent of the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Capt. Robert Wade, 30th Reconnaissance Squadron B-Flight commander, share how combatives and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instill resilience, adaptability and strength — traits essential to both combat readiness and everyday mission success. “I think combatives is a very important part of who we are as warrior Airmen,” Manglona says. The video highlights the warrior ethos embedded in the Airman’s Creed and explores how martial arts training strengthens mental fortitude and builds confidence to overcome both physical and strategic challenges. (Video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    interview
    jiu-jitsu
    resiliency
    warrior ethos
    Resilience 2025
    Air Force interview

