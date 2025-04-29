Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Nylander Remembrance Ruck 2025

    OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Kei Williams 

    55th Wing

    Members of team Offutt and the 557th Weather Wing held their Annual Capt. Nylander remembrance ruck on April 25, 2025 on Offutt AFB. The Ruck is done to remember the heroic actions of Capt. Nathan Nylander who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2011. (U.S. Air Force video by Kei Williams)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 14:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960524
    VIRIN: 250425-F-HV284-8389
    Filename: DOD_110959945
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, US

    This work, Capt. Nylander Remembrance Ruck 2025, by Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ruck
    Offut AFB
    Nathan Nylander
    557 Weather Wing

