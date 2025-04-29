Members of team Offutt and the 557th Weather Wing held their Annual Capt. Nylander remembrance ruck on April 25, 2025 on Offutt AFB. The Ruck is done to remember the heroic actions of Capt. Nathan Nylander who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2011. (U.S. Air Force video by Kei Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 14:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960524
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-HV284-8389
|Filename:
|DOD_110959945
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Nylander Remembrance Ruck 2025, by Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
