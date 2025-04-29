Capt. Nylander Remembrance Ruck 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of team Offutt and the 557th Weather Wing held their Annual Capt. Nylander remembrance ruck on April 25, 2025 on Offutt AFB. The Ruck is done to remember the heroic actions of Capt. Nathan Nylander who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2011. (U.S. Air Force video by Kei Williams)