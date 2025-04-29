U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speak to Airmen of the 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, April 29, 2025. President Trump visited Selfridge to announce plans to bring 21 F-15 EX Eagle II aircraft to the 127th Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 10:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960500
|VIRIN:
|250429-F-JK012-8813
|Filename:
|DOD_110959581
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, President Trump Visits Selfridge Air National Guard Base, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
