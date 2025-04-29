Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Trump Visits Selfridge Air National Guard Base

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing   

    U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speak to Airmen of the 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, April 29, 2025. President Trump visited Selfridge to announce plans to bring 21 F-15 EX Eagle II aircraft to the 127th Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 10:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960500
    VIRIN: 250429-F-JK012-8813
    Filename: DOD_110959581
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    POTUS
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    SecDef
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    Air Natinal Guard

