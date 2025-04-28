Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills (B-Roll)

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    04.28.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, conducts on-off drills from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, to Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, April 29, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 02:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    USMC
    Darwin
    MAGTF
    VMM-363
    MRF-D 25.3
    V2/1

