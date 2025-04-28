B-roll footage of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performing during the US-Japan Friendship Concert in Fussa City, Japan, April 24, 2025. The performance was part of the team’s first official tour of Japan, held April 20–27, which included appearances at eight locations across the Kanto region and ceremonial exchanges with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and cadets from the National Defense Academy of Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 00:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960455
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-PM645-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110958797
|Length:
|00:11:29
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill and Diplomacy: U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Shines at US-Japan Friendship Concert, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.