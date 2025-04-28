Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor Meets Honor: U.S. Air Force Drill Team Visits JGSDF Special Guard

    JGSDF CAMP ICHIGAYA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.21.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at Ministry of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, April 22, 2025.The visit was part of the team’s first official tour of Japan, held April 20–27, during which they performed at eight locations across the Kanto region and took part in ceremonial exchanges with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and cadets from the National Defense Academy of Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 00:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960452
    VIRIN: 250423-F-PM645-3002
    Filename: DOD_110958791
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: JGSDF CAMP ICHIGAYA, TOKYO, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Honor Meets Honor: U.S. Air Force Drill Team Visits JGSDF Special Guard, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

