Honor Meets Honor: U.S. Air Force Drill Team Visits JGSDF Special Guard

B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at Ministry of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, April 22, 2025.The visit was part of the team’s first official tour of Japan, held April 20–27, during which they performed at eight locations across the Kanto region and took part in ceremonial exchanges with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and cadets from the National Defense Academy of Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)