    U.S. Air Force Drill Team performs at JMOD

    JGSDF CAMP ICHIGAYA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.21.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-roll footage of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performing at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, April 22, 2025. The visit was part of the team’s first official tour of Japan, held April 20–27, during which they performed at eight locations across the Kanto region and participated in ceremonial exchanges with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and cadets from the National Defense Academy of Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 00:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960450
    VIRIN: 250423-F-PM645-3001
    Filename: DOD_110958788
    Length: 00:14:58
    Location: JGSDF CAMP ICHIGAYA, TOKYO, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Honor Guard
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)
    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and Drill Team

