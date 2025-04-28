Yokota CDS drops (FB) reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Reel video for social media in 16x9 format of A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron performing a container delivery system bundle airdrop over Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2025. CDS bundle airdrops are a key capability of the 374th Airlift Wing, which serves as the Pacific’s airlift hub, providing rapid humanitarian aid and logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)