    Yokota CDS drops (FB) reel

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    Reel video for social media in 16x9 format of A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron performing a container delivery system bundle airdrop over Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2025. CDS bundle airdrops are a key capability of the 374th Airlift Wing, which serves as the Pacific’s airlift hub, providing rapid humanitarian aid and logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 23:09
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 960439
    VIRIN: 250410-F-ZV099-3370
    Filename: DOD_110958669
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota CDS drops (FB) reel, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

