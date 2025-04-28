Reel video for social media in 16x9 format of A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron performing a container delivery system bundle airdrop over Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2025. CDS bundle airdrops are a key capability of the 374th Airlift Wing, which serves as the Pacific’s airlift hub, providing rapid humanitarian aid and logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 23:09
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|960439
|VIRIN:
|250410-F-ZV099-3370
|Filename:
|DOD_110958669
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota CDS drops (FB) reel, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.