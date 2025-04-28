Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Army National Guard pilots conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training (HUET)

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Maj. Robert Schapiro 

    DC National Guard

    District of Columbia Army National Guard Aviation Command “Capital MEDEVAC” pilots MAJ Robert Schapiro, 1LT Corbin Richardson, 2LT Marcus Russell, and CW2 Jennifer Smith, conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training (HUET), commonly known as “Dunker”, with flight crew members from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) “Nightstalkers” at Fort Campbell, April 23-24, 2025. Training consisted of intense classroom and practical exercises, including approximately 20 dunking iterations, culminated by a rescue raft and hoist water rescue scenario, all during simulated hurricane-force winds, storm surge, thunder and lightning. (U.S. Army National Guard video by MAJ Robert Schapiro)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 19:21
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    HUET
    UH-72 Lakota
    Capital MEDEVAC
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Aviation Command
    Helicopter Underwater Egress Training

