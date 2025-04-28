D.C. Army National Guard pilots conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training (HUET)

District of Columbia Army National Guard Aviation Command “Capital MEDEVAC” pilots MAJ Robert Schapiro, 1LT Corbin Richardson, 2LT Marcus Russell, and CW2 Jennifer Smith, conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training (HUET), commonly known as “Dunker”, with flight crew members from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) “Nightstalkers” at Fort Campbell, April 23-24, 2025. Training consisted of intense classroom and practical exercises, including approximately 20 dunking iterations, culminated by a rescue raft and hoist water rescue scenario, all during simulated hurricane-force winds, storm surge, thunder and lightning. (U.S. Army National Guard video by MAJ Robert Schapiro)
