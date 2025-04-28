D.C. Army National Guard pilots conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training (HUET)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



District of Columbia Army National Guard Aviation Command “Capital MEDEVAC” pilots MAJ Robert Schapiro, 1LT Corbin Richardson, 2LT Marcus Russell, and CW2 Jennifer Smith, conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training (HUET), commonly known as “Dunker”, with flight crew members from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) “Nightstalkers” at Fort Campbell, April 23-24, 2025. Training consisted of intense classroom and practical exercises, including approximately 20 dunking iterations, culminated by a rescue raft and hoist water rescue scenario, all during simulated hurricane-force winds, storm surge, thunder and lightning. (U.S. Army National Guard video by MAJ Robert Schapiro)