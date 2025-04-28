142nd Wing Supports WIC at Nellis AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Roughly 140 Airmen from the 142nd Wing supported the United States Air Force Weapons Instructor Course at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada for two weeks in April. The wing provides WIC support on an almost annual basis, but this year was the first time the wing's novel F-15EX was involved.