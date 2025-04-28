Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Wing Supports WIC at Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Roughly 140 Airmen from the 142nd Wing supported the United States Air Force Weapons Instructor Course at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada for two weeks in April. The wing provides WIC support on an almost annual basis, but this year was the first time the wing's novel F-15EX was involved.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    Fixed Wing
    WIC
    Weapons Instructor Course
    Oregon Air Natinoal Guard
    F-15EX

