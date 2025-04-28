142nd Wing Supports WIC at Nellis AFB

Roughly 140 Airmen from the 142nd Wing supported the United States Air Force Weapons Instructor Course at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada for two weeks in April. The wing provides WIC support on an almost annual basis, but this year was the first time the wing's novel F-15EX was involved.
|04.08.2025
|04.29.2025 12:23
|Package
|960343
|250408-Z-SP755-1001
|DOD_110956992
|00:02:18
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|0
|0
