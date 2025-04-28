Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team takes on the Heritage Training Course 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester demonstrates the aerial combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Heritage Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 26, 2025. The demonstration team performs at over 20 air shows annually to showcase the power and precision of the F-16 and the professional and technical excellence of its maintenance personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960336
    VIRIN: 250226-F-VV695-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110956863
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team takes on the Heritage Training Course 2025, by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon, Heritage Training Course, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, ACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download