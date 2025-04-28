F-16 Viper Demonstration Team takes on the Heritage Training Course 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester demonstrates the aerial combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Heritage Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 26, 2025. The demonstration team performs at over 20 air shows annually to showcase the power and precision of the F-16 and the professional and technical excellence of its maintenance personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)