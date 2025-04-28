F-16 Viper Demonstration Team takes on the Heritage Training Course 2025

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester demonstrates the aerial combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Heritage Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 26, 2025. The demonstration team performs at over 20 air shows annually to showcase the power and precision of the F-16 and the professional and technical excellence of its maintenance personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 11:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960336
|VIRIN:
|250226-F-VV695-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110956863
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
