USASAC observes OPSEC Awareness Month

Brig. Gen. Allen J. Pepper, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command commanding general, and USASAC Command Sgt. Major Stephen Burnley share a message on the importance of operations security during OPSEC Awareness Month. (U.S. Army video by Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 11:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|960330
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-KV687-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110956845
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
