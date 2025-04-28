Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USASAC observes OPSEC Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Kristen Pittman 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Brig. Gen. Allen J. Pepper, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command commanding general, and USASAC Command Sgt. Major Stephen Burnley share a message on the importance of operations security during OPSEC Awareness Month. (U.S. Army video by Kristen Pittman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 11:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 960330
    VIRIN: 250429-A-KV687-1001
    Filename: DOD_110956845
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASAC observes OPSEC Awareness Month, by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    operations security
    OPSEC Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download