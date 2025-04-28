MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 honor Anzac Day alongside Australian Defence Force service members and veterans during the 110th commemorative service in Darwin, Australia, April 25, 2025. Anzac Day marks the landings in Gallipoli of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers in 1915 and commemorates all Australian personnel who served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)