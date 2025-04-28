Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    04.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 honor Anzac Day alongside Australian Defence Force service members and veterans during the 110th commemorative service in Darwin, Australia, April 25, 2025. Anzac Day marks the landings in Gallipoli of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers in 1915 and commemorates all Australian personnel who served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 07:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960288
    VIRIN: 250425-M-LO454-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110956272
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin, by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    AFD
    Anzac Day
    Commonwealth of Australia (Australia)
    MRF-D 25.3
    110th Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download