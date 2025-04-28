SLD 30 Deputy Commander Col. Michael Jewell Bids VSFB Farewell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – After a distinguished tenure, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Jewell, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, is preparing to depart Vandenberg SFB and begin the next chapter of his career at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom.



With nearly four decades of military service, Jewell brought a plethora of experience, energy, and commitment to Vandenberg and its local community. Since joining the team, he has overseen critical base operations including security, logistics, civil engineering, and quality-of-life initiatives.

Jewell’s leadership was especially pivotal in driving base-wide improvements, strengthening community partnerships, and enforcing mission readiness for over 10,000 service members, families, and government contractors.



“I think one of the best things about being here at Vandenberg has been seeing the Delta evolve over the last two years,” said Jewell. “I watched Guardians and Airmen get so involved in the mission, and that in its own is an irreplaceable and boundless experience.”



Before arriving at Vandenberg, Jewell's career spanned multiple continents and command positions, from Alaska to the United Arab Emirates, from the U.S. Air Force Academy to Al Udeid Air Base. He began his journey in 1986 as an enlisted airman in the Oklahoma Air National Guard and has since climbed the ranks to colonel, which he promoted to in June 2022. His dedication to both professional growth and mentorship has shown through every assignment.



“I always look at the three elements of leading: the mission, the people, and then there’s you as a leader, and only one of those stays constant,” said Jewell. “I’ve learned to change and adapt my leadership style to best suit the mission and the people I am leading. Every group of airmen I’ve worked with have been different, and I’ve always appreciated the chance to see such a wide range of our Airmen.”



As he transitions to his new assignment at RAF Fairford, Jewell is dedicated to bringing the same standard of excellence, loyalty and service to his new role as the 501st Combat Support Wing commander.



“I’m 38 years deep into my time in service, and even as I head to my next assignment in the U.K., I have so much drive and dedication in me that I’m not ready to stop yet,” said Jewell. “What keeps me getting up in the morning is the Airmen I get to work with every day and being reminded of why I joined this service all those years ago.”



Jewell leaves behind his legacy of integrity, loyalty, and devoted leadership as a model officer who will be deeply missed by the community of Vandenberg. Team V cheers him on as he goes forth with his military career, inspiring the next generation of service members.