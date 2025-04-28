10th Mountain Division Engineers Compete in the Best Sapper Competition 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Noah Bielak and 1st Lt. Colton Schaal, both assigned to the 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), compete in the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition, held April 25–29 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. The competition showcases the Army's elite Soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties during an arduous five-day event that challenges participants' mental and physical fortitude. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)