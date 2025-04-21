1-178th Field Artillery conducts table VI certification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 178th Field Artillery, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, head to the field to conduct Table VI certification on the M109A6 Paladin Self Propelled Howitzer, Apr. 28, 2025, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The primary mission of this training is section level certification for the Battalion through safe and successful delivery of fires. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kailey Campbell)