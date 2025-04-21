Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-178th Field Artillery conducts table VI certification

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Kailey Campbell 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 178th Field Artillery, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, head to the field to conduct Table VI certification on the M109A6 Paladin Self Propelled Howitzer, Apr. 28, 2025, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The primary mission of this training is section level certification for the Battalion through safe and successful delivery of fires. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kailey Campbell)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960232
    VIRIN: 250428-A-BI487-5382
    Filename: DOD_110954742
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: US

    1-178th Field Artillery

