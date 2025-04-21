U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 178th Field Artillery, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, head to the field to conduct Table VI certification on the M109A6 Paladin Self Propelled Howitzer, Apr. 28, 2025, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The primary mission of this training is section level certification for the Battalion through safe and successful delivery of fires. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kailey Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960232
|VIRIN:
|250428-A-BI487-5382
|Filename:
|DOD_110954742
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-178th Field Artillery conducts table VI certification, by 1LT Kailey Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.