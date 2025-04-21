Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to the 5th Air Force

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.27.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Lieutenant General Stephen Jost and Chief Master Sergeant Shaun Campbell welcome the 5th Air Force. The 5th AF is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest continuously serving numbered air force, delivering more than 75 years of air power in the Pacific since 1941. Nicknamed the “Fighting Fifth” for its combat legacy, the current mission focuses on deterring aggression and maintaining regional stability. Across three main bases, 5th Air Force works closely with joint services and the Japan Self-Defense Forces to defend Japan, respond to contingencies, and strengthen the U.S.-Japan Security Alliance. Together, they ensure a strong and visible presence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 01:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960150
    VIRIN: 250428-F-PM645-2001
    Filename: DOD_110952404
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

