Welcome to the 5th Air Force

Lieutenant General Stephen Jost and Chief Master Sergeant Shaun Campbell welcome the 5th Air Force. The 5th AF is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest continuously serving numbered air force, delivering more than 75 years of air power in the Pacific since 1941. Nicknamed the “Fighting Fifth” for its combat legacy, the current mission focuses on deterring aggression and maintaining regional stability. Across three main bases, 5th Air Force works closely with joint services and the Japan Self-Defense Forces to defend Japan, respond to contingencies, and strengthen the U.S.-Japan Security Alliance. Together, they ensure a strong and visible presence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 01:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960150
|VIRIN:
|250428-F-PM645-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110952404
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
