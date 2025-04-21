On The Front Lines: Taylor Bayless Supports Wildfire Survivors as USACE Safety Specialist in Eaton Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Taylor Bayless is a Safety Specialist working in the Eaton impact area. She describes the purpose and responsibilities of her position as she works to support the survivors of the California wildfires.

USACE currently has more than 450 personnel on site and around 3,000 contractors actively supporting our local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation....