    On The Front Lines: Taylor Bayless supports Southern California wildfire survivors as USACE safety specialist

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Taylor Bayless, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers safety specialist and St. Louis District employee, is supporting the Southern California wildfire recovery efforts in Altadena, California.

    She describes the purpose and responsibilities of her position as she works to support the wildfires survivors while ensure that the crews removing debris do it safely and in accordance with policies and laws
    .
    USACE currently has more than 450 personnel on site and around 3,000 contractors actively supporting our local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation....

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 19:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960106
    VIRIN: 250426-A-KL057-9625
    Filename: DOD_110951136
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

