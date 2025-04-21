On The Front Lines: Taylor Bayless supports Southern California wildfire survivors as USACE safety specialist

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960106" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Taylor Bayless, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers safety specialist and St. Louis District employee, is supporting the Southern California wildfire recovery efforts in Altadena, California.



She describes the purpose and responsibilities of her position as she works to support the wildfires survivors while ensure that the crews removing debris do it safely and in accordance with policies and laws

.

USACE currently has more than 450 personnel on site and around 3,000 contractors actively supporting our local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation....