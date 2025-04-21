10th Mountain Division Engineers Compete in the Best Sapper Competition 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Lt. Colton Schaal, a platoon leader, and Sgt. Noah Bielak, a squad leader both assigned to the 63rd Combat Engineer Company, 41st Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI) attend the opening ceremony for the Best Sapper Competition 2025, and compete in an introductory ruck and obstacle course. The Best Sapper Competition highlights the Army's top combat engineers from various military occupational specialties, putting their mental and physical strength to the test in an intense five-day event. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)