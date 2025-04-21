Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Engineers Compete in the Best Sapper Competition 2025

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Colton Schaal, a platoon leader, and Sgt. Noah Bielak, a squad leader both assigned to the 63rd Combat Engineer Company, 41st Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI) attend the opening ceremony for the Best Sapper Competition 2025, and compete in an introductory ruck and obstacle course. The Best Sapper Competition highlights the Army's top combat engineers from various military occupational specialties, putting their mental and physical strength to the test in an intense five-day event. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)

    TAGS

    Engineers
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Leonard Wood
    Lethal
    earntheright
    BestSapper2025

