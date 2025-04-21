The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Formed in 1953, the Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, showcasing precision flying and the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960100
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110951060
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Thunderbirds Arrive at Air Power Over Hampton Roads, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.