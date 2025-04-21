Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in for Air Power over Hampton Roads

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in for Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Formed in 1953, the Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, showcasing precision flying and the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960099
    VIRIN: 250425-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_110950987
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Thunderbirds, APOHR, Air Power Over Hampton Roads

